The Patriot Weekly – September 20, 2026
The Patriot Weekly
Seven Votes Decide a Delaware Primary
A Kent County recount leaves the House District 33 result unchanged as Delaware certifies the statewide vote.
Fuel Costs Hit Home
Gasoline and record diesel prices pressure households and businesses.
Source: AAA figures reported by WGMD.
Two Coastal Measles Alerts
Separate Delaware and Maryland notices affect coastal DELMARVA.
Sources: Delaware and Maryland health reporting through WGMD.
$694 Million Auto-Lending Settlement
Officials describe cash and debt relief for eligible borrowers.
Source: Participating attorneys general through WGMD.
DELMARVA Weather at a Glance
Warmer inland, with south winds of 10–14 mph near the coast.
Showers become possible Monday, followed by a cloudy and breezy stretch through late week.
Wind, rip-current and small-craft conditions may change faster than the general forecast.
DELMARVA Report
Separate Measles Alerts Put the Coast on Notice
Delaware and Maryland issued separate measles exposure notices tied to early-September travel through coastal DELMARVA. Delaware officials said an out-of-state person believed contagious visited unidentified stores and restaurants in the greater Rehoboth area September 4. Maryland’s notice identified three Ocean City businesses visited September 3–6.
Officials said the general risk was low, particularly for fully vaccinated people, and advised potentially exposed residents to monitor for symptoms and call ahead before seeking in-person care. Maryland reported 41 confirmed cases in 2026 as of September 17.
Sources: Delaware Division of Public Health, Sept. 16; Maryland Department of Health exposure notice, Sept. 16; Maryland surveillance page, updated Sept. 17.
U.S. 113 Interchange Enters a Multiyear Rebuild
Ground has been broken on the approximately $45 million redesign of U.S. 113 and Routes 18/404. The project is expected to carry Routes 18/404 over U.S. 113 and add loop ramps, an additional lane within the project limits, transit facilities and more than two miles of paths and sidewalks. WGMD’s reports place anticipated completion in late summer 2028.
Source: WGMD project report, Sept. 15; WGMD broadcasts, Sept. 15–16.
Third CWD Case Expands Delaware’s Management Area
Delaware confirmed a third chronic wasting disease case in a white-tailed deer found near Jones Crossroads east of Georgetown, expanding the affected area to Wildlife Management Zone 11 alongside Zones 14 and 16. DNREC posted temporary rules intended to limit the spread of the disease.
Source: WGMD CWD update, Sept. 16; WGMD broadcasts, Sept. 17.
Delaware Offers Free Private-Well Testing
Delaware residents relying on private wells have been offered free sampling and laboratory analysis for PFAS and other chemical or bacteriological contaminants. WGMD reported that state agencies would communicate results exceeding applicable thresholds and offer mitigation assistance to income-qualified households.
Source: WGMD private-well testing report, Sept. 14.
Delaware Politics
District 33 Recount Leaves a Seven-Vote Margin
WGMD reported that the Department of Elections certified the primary Friday. The department’s online results table separately confirms that a Kent County recount left the Republican House District 33 result unchanged: Morgan Hudson received 1,017 votes and Matt Bucher 1,010. Hudson advances to face Democrat Joshua Pennington for the seat being vacated by Charles Postles.
Statewide turnout was reported at just under 22 percent after all districts and absentee ballots posted. The Talk of DELMARVA carried extensive interviews across House Districts 33, 36 and 41 and the Republican U.S. Senate primary, giving candidates time to discuss growth, roads, energy costs, party control and constituent service.
Sources: Delaware Department of Elections results and recount table; WGMD’s certified-results update, Sept. 19; Mike Bradley and the WGMD Morning Team, Sept. 14–17.
Sussex Family Court Nomination Moves to the Senate
Gov. Matt Meyer nominated Mark H. Hudson to serve as a Family Court judge in Sussex County, subject to Senate confirmation. Hudson has served as a Family Court commissioner since November 2025; WGMD reported earlier work with the Office of the Child Advocate and the Department of Justice Child Protection Unit.
Source: WGMD nomination report, Sept. 18; WGMD local news, Sept. 19.
Maryland Politics & Eastern Shore Government
Lower Shore Projects Move Through Maryland’s Six-Year Plan
Maryland’s draft fiscal 2027–2032 transportation program includes a reported $17 million replacement of the U.S. 13 Business bridge over the Wicomico River, Lower Shore transit aid, work at three airports, an acceleration lane at U.S. 13 and Route 667 and a Snow Hill bikeway design grant. The program remains a draft expected to reach the General Assembly in January.
Sources: WGMD meeting advance, Sept. 14; WGMD Lower Shore follow-up, Sept. 16.
October 6 Meeting Will Examine Cable Landings and Data Centers
County commissioners scheduled an October 6 presentation in Snow Hill by Maryland Broadband Cooperative President and CEO Drew Van Dopp while Worcester studies possible impacts under a one-year moratorium on new facilities.
Source: WGMD meeting report, Sept. 17.
Public Safety
Hunter Charged After Woman Is Fatally Shot in Field
WGMD reported that a 39-year-old Georgetown woman was fatally shot Friday evening while walking through an open field near South Old State Road with a man and two children. According to Delaware State Police, Walter Moorhead, 74, of Salisbury fired from a ground blind after believing he saw a deer.
Moorhead was charged with manslaughter, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of first-degree reckless endangering. WGMD reported that he was released after posting a $43,000 cash bond and that the investigation remains open.
Sources: ML’s WGMD report, published Saturday, Sept. 19 at 5:45 p.m.; Delaware State Police release, Sept. 19.
Former Officer Indicted on Seven Rape Counts
Delaware authorities said former police officer William Paskey, 34, of Harrington was indicted on seven counts of second-degree rape involving allegations from at least seven people between 2014 and 2025. Investigators said they believe there may be additional victims.
Source: WGMD Delaware DOJ-based report, Sept. 17; WGMD local news, Sept. 18.
Salisbury Jury Returns Second-Degree Murder Verdict
A jury convicted 18-year-old Johnathan Jobe of Salisbury of second-degree murder and related firearms offenses after an eight-day trial concerning the July 15, 2025 Smith Street killing. Sentencing was postponed for a presentence investigation; Jobe remains in custody.
Source: WGMD verdict report, Sept. 18; WGMD local news, Sept. 19.
Three Fatal Crashes Under Investigation
The week’s record included separate fatal crashes near Bridgeville, Delmar and Laurel. Delaware State Police identified two Washington Adventist University students killed in the Route 404 crash. Wicomico authorities continued investigating a Delmar-area rollover. Delaware State Police identified the person killed near Laurel as Amy Sier, 54, of Mardela Springs.
Sources: WGMD local news, Sept. 14–18; Delmar report; Laurel update.
Economy & Business
Fuel Prices Become the Week’s Household-Cost Story
AAA’s September 19 issue-close figures put regular gasoline at $4.4759 nationally and $4.3674 in Delaware. Delaware diesel averaged $6.4091, which AAA listed as a new state record. Crude oil was near $100 in WGMD’s September 17 snapshot.
The increases reach commuters, delivery companies, construction, agriculture and fishing. The Federal Reserve separately raised its target range by a quarter point to 3.75%–4.00%, adding pressure to borrowing costs.
Sources: AAA Delaware fuel prices, Sept. 19; WGMD AAA report, Sept. 17; Federal Reserve statement, Sept. 16.
Auto-Lending Settlement Could Bring Cash and Debt Relief
Credit Acceptance Corporation reached a reported $694 million settlement with Delaware, Maryland and 39 other states over allegations involving unaffordable auto loans and unwanted add-on products. Officials described $60 million in cash restitution, $388 million for borrowers whose vehicles were repossessed and $246 million for borrowers retaining vehicles. Delaware’s reported share is $183,523.
Officials said eligible consumers are expected to be notified after the settlement’s November 2 effective date.
Source: WGMD settlement report, updated Sept. 18; WGMD broadcasts, Sept. 19.
Farm to Community Program Becomes State Law
Delaware placed its Farm to Community Program into state law. Administration material says 33 farmers provide more than 100 products to nine outlets serving 113 distribution sites, with $2.3 million in purchases to date.
Source: WGMD legislation report, Sept. 17; WGMD broadcasts, Sept. 18.
Military & Veterans
Remembering SFC Michael J. Goble
WGMD remembered Army Green Beret Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble, who died December 22, 2019, from injuries sustained during combat operations in Afghanistan.
As heard on: The Talk of DELMARVA’s 92.7 and 98.5, Sept. 15.
First Light DELMARVA Ag Report
Clay Patton’s weekday market reports followed grain, livestock and dairy prices while keeping local listeners connected to harvest progress, drought, poultry and farm news.
Grain and Harvest Markets
The week began with USDA revisions pressuring grain prices: the department lowered its national corn-yield estimate to 178.5 bushels per acre while slightly increasing the soybean estimate. Monday’s close then brought gains in corn and soybeans. By the following report, 8 percent of the nation’s corn and 6 percent of its soybeans had been harvested, and Maryland topsoil was reported at 93 percent adequate or surplus.
Grains strengthened ahead of the Federal Reserve decision before turning mixed later in the week. Patton also noted steady U.S. ethanol production at just under 1.1 million barrels per day.
Poultry, Dairy and Livestock
Patton tracked a volatile cattle market, pressure on hogs and an uneven dairy complex. The reports previewed the poultry health, processing and live-production meeting in Ocean City, expected to draw more than 430 attendees, and recognized Bell & Evans executive Mike Watkins as Penn State’s 2026 Distinguished Poultry Science Alumnus.
Friday’s report also highlighted DELMARVA’s outstanding flock supervisors and the All-American Dairy Show in Harrisburg.
Drought and Hay
Virginia declared a state of emergency to help farmers contend with a statewide hay shortage tied to continuing drought. The order eased transportation rules for essential agricultural supplies. Patton reported the Commonwealth’s hay deficit at roughly half a million tons.
As heard on: Clay Patton, First Light DELMARVA Ag Market Update, The Talk of DELMARVA’s 92.7 and 98.5, Sept. 14–18.
Talk of DELMARVA
Primary Week Played Out in Mike Bradley’s Interviews
Morning listeners heard the local election develop in real time: closing arguments Monday and Tuesday, a detailed results analysis Wednesday and a winner’s return Thursday. Bradley did not limit the interviews to campaign speeches. He pressed candidates on their policy differences, the issues voters raised at the door, turnout, disputed campaign claims and how they would govern after the primary.
Monday — the Senate choice: Bradley asked Republican U.S. Senate candidate John Schooley what separated him from Dr. Michael Katz. Schooley emphasized energy independence, nuclear power and a Delaware-centered economic plan. Delaware GOP Vice Chair Danny Willis then discussed participation, party organization and whether candidates had spent enough time on issues rather than endorsements and campaign personalities.
Tuesday — House District 33: Matt Bucher described rural quality of life, local control, schools and taxes as central concerns. Bradley asked whether the choice turned on résumé or policy and then asked Bucher to forecast turnout. Bucher said he could describe his own record but could not fairly define Morgan Hudson’s positions because the candidates had not shared a forum. Bradley told listeners that Hudson had not responded to three interview invitations.
House District 36: Bradley asked Patrick Smith for the district’s top issue. Smith answered growth and infrastructure, arguing that roads and services had not kept pace. Incumbent Bryan Shupe was asked what he learned from his 11-vote victory two years earlier and whether there was a campaign claim he wanted to answer. Shupe said the close race taught him that officeholders must explain their work more consistently; he also disputed Smith’s characterization of his record on voter identification.
“You really have to be out in front and tell your story.” — Rep. Bryan Shupe, answering what he learned from the previous 11-vote primary
House District 41: Bradley put comparable questions to John Atkins, Doug Conaway and Jackie Sloane. Atkins was asked what distinguished his policies, how the district had changed and how he would operate in a Dover that had changed since his earlier service. He pointed to growth, roads, the Young Farmers program, legislative experience and relationships across the aisle. Conaway was asked about turnout, the concerns he heard at more than 2,000 doors and what surprised him as a first-time candidate; he identified growth, infrastructure, education and listening to constituents. Sloane was asked why she stood out in a three-person field. She cited her professional experience, accessibility and a collaborative approach.
“It’s not about having the loudest voice in the room. It’s about making sure the voices of the people you represent are actually in the room.” — Jackie Sloane
The U.S. Senate race: Bradley asked Katz how he could defeat an incumbent in a Democratic-leaning state, what reservations undecided Republicans had raised and which two subjects came up most often. Katz pointed to a coalition extending beyond registered Republicans and said affordability—including fuel, groceries, electricity, property taxes and health care—dominated conversations. Bradley also read an overnight statement from congressional candidate John Whalen and reminded listeners that Schooley had received a separate interview Monday.
Wednesday — Sen. Brian Pettyjohn: Bradley used the seven-vote District 33 margin to ask how Delaware’s automatic recount works and whether its one-half-percent threshold should be wider. Pettyjohn explained the machine-report and absentee-ballot checks and said broader thresholds would increase election-administration costs. Their turnout review found stronger participation where local contests and door-to-door campaigns gave voters a direct reason to engage; longer-registered and older voters participated at much higher rates. They also examined the 67-vote District 41 result, the Republican effort to prevent a House supermajority and the importance both parties placed on competitive districts.
Wednesday — Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner: Bradley asked what the primary results meant for the ideological balance of the General Assembly and whether independents could become decisive in November. Jones Giltner said several defeated Democratic incumbents had been legislators with whom Republicans could work and argued that the new nominees would move the House leftward. The discussion then turned to District 20, constituent service and Shupe’s larger rematch victory; Bradley and Jones Giltner agreed that Smith’s earlier challenge had pushed Shupe to communicate his legislative work more visibly.
The weekly legislative conversation also stayed local. Pettyjohn and Jones Giltner discussed the U.S. 113/Routes 18–404 interchange, including its safety purpose and third lane within the project limits. Jones Giltner explained the Farm to Community legislation signed at Bennett Orchards, the naming of the Millsboro bypass for former Sen. Richard Cordrey and the expanded marijuana-enforcement responsibilities reflected in a state agency’s new name.
Thursday — the winner returns: Bradley asked District 41 nominee John Atkins how his campaign produced its turnout, how he would win over Conaway and Sloane voters, whether Democrats would invest in the general election and whether he paused after the primary. Atkins said his campaign combined regular primary voters with people who remembered his earlier service and began general-election planning the next day. He praised both opponents, said Conaway had made him work harder and described calling Conaway after the result so the runner-up would not have to make the concession call.
“Hats off to Doug. He certainly made me work harder than any election I’ve ever run in before.” — John Atkins after winning the District 41 Republican primary
In District 33, Bucher publicly conceded to Hudson before the mandatory recount, saying the accounted-for ballots made a changed result statistically unlikely and calling for party unity. Hudson did not appear on Bradley’s program despite the interview invitations, so the broadcast record contains no equivalent winner interview to quote. Former Maryland GOP chair Dirk Haire later joined Bradley for a separate discussion of Maryland’s redistricting ballot fight.
The local-news spine: Between interviews, the Talk of DELMARVA News Team tracked polling rules and results, the U.S. 113 construction launch, the Georgetown Route 9 truck-and-wire closure, the Sussex measles alert, chronic-wasting-disease measures, farm and food-access legislation, road work, weather, traffic, sports and community events—the information that made the morning coverage more than a succession of political interviews.
As heard on: Mike Bradley and the Talk of DELMARVA News Team, The Talk of DELMARVA’s 92.7 and 98.5, Sept. 14–17. Candidate and legislator statements above are attributed to the speakers; election totals are reported separately in this edition from certified results.
MJ Powell Monday–Thursday; Bill Reddish Friday
Monday: AI, religion and politics led into a second John Schooley interview. Larry of Milton did not see AI as the immediate election-deciding issue; Scott of Milton argued that it would become a major issue as government sought control over the technology.
“If it’s handled correctly, there will be no issues. If it gets into greed, politics, the bottom dollar, then we have to worry.” — Larry of Milton
“It will eventually be a bigger issue that will factor in elections, and government control over AI is going to be a huge part of it.” — Scott of Milton
Tuesday: Primary-day calls, the Supreme Court mail-ballot order and questions surrounding the Butler shooting investigation.
“I vote primaries, school board, national elections—everything.” — Matt of Delaware
Wednesday: The Federal Reserve rate increase, Iran and Israel, AI liability, polling and the Kirk family’s notice of claim produced a clear disagreement over the Iran conflict. Jeff said intervention had been necessary and expected conditions to improve when the war ended. Mark of Rehoboth argued that the United States had been drawn into Israel’s war without a plan.
“Somebody had to do something with this.… Once this war does get over, I honestly believe things will be better.” — Jeff
“This is not our war. This is Israel’s war, and we got roped into it.… There’s no plan and there’s no focus.” — Mark of Rehoboth
Thursday: An extended open-phone discussion examined gasoline and diesel prices, refining capacity, imports, Iran, trucking and political communication.
“If you just sat there on the tarmac and didn’t tell the passengers anything, eventually they would get extremely frustrated.” — A caller identifying himself as a pilot, on political communication
Friday with Bill Reddish: Callers returned to diesel and household costs, election administration, political distrust and the tone of public debate. Danny stressed how diesel prices move through freight and consumer prices; Scott urged people to listen even to those they strongly oppose.
“The country runs on diesel. Everything moves on diesel, whether it’s on a train or whether it’s on a truck.” — Danny
“Treat people like a customer—even somebody you hate.… What can I do for you? Listen to them.” — Scott
As heard on: Your Turn DELMARVA with MJ Powell, Sept. 14–17, and Bill Reddish, Sept. 18, on The Talk of DELMARVA’s 92.7 and 98.5.
Heard Nationally
Your News Talk America led the national conversation from RealNewsTalk.com, followed across the broadcast day by Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, Mark Levin and Sean Hannity.
National Guests—and the Audience Questions They Answered
Monday: Jake Smith’s guests included Paul Davis, Lora Ries, retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, Antonio Graceffo, Dr. John Marshall Callahan and Dr. Judy Kuriansky. Holt examined separatist pressure inside the United Kingdom, the implications for NATO and the U.S.–U.K. relationship, and the Iran–Houthi conflict. He favored regional agreement before U.S. air action, rejected a major American ground deployment and said AI should be managed rather than treated as technology that can simply be stopped. Holt also previewed a new Dangerous Intellectuals podcast episode on fraud in banking, bonds, property taxes and mortgages.
DIAL followed up: 3M asked whether the United States would send a large ground force into Iran. Holt said he did not expect one and favored financial pressure and regional cooperation. Eric of Seaford asked whether slowing AI would impair military objectives; Holt said AI cannot realistically be stopped and must be managed while competitors continue developing it. Wolf of Georgetown and Flyboy of Dover asked about reported uprisings in Balochistan and elsewhere in Iran. Holt said reliable public reporting was limited but viewed the information blackout and reports reaching his contacts as signs of pressure on the Revolutionary Guard.
Tuesday: Sam Romain and Larry Behrens tackled electricity, refinery capacity, residential solar and AI. James S. Robbins and retired Navy Capt. Morgan Murphy discussed Iran, Yemen and weapons proliferation; Peter Connolly addressed a possible U.K. breakup; Todd Bensman covered immigration litigation; and Joan Leslie McGill discussed Israel–Saudi relations.
DIAL followed up: 3M asked why the United States had not added major refinery capacity. Behrens cited the time, multibillion-dollar cost and uncertain policy surrounding new refineries and said existing capacity was already near its practical limit. Wolf asked whether a federal “right to energy” should override local restrictions; Romain supported household energy independence but stopped short of endorsing federal preemption. ExNuke1120 challenged whether homeowners were really blocked from solar; Romain pointed to permitting, interconnection delays and utility demand charges.
Wolf also asked Antonio Graceffo about Turkish involvement in Yemen; Graceffo said he could not confirm the claim and would investigate. Frank Murphy asked Morgan Murphy whether Russian long-range missile technology could reach Iran; Murphy said Russia exports weapons and Iran would want the capability. Flyboy asked whether several conflicts were coordinated against the United States; Murphy said the actors might not coordinate directly but could still be aligned against U.S. interests.
Wednesday: Julianne Murray substituted for Jake, interviewing Charles “Cully” Stimson, former Rep. Joe Cunningham, Washington Examiner reporter Kaelan Deese and Heritage Foundation legal fellow Zack Smith on prescription-drug prices, Justice Department matters, postal ballots, U.S. attorney appointments and constitutional law.
Thursday: Joe Hoft substituted for a program featuring Christina Bobb, Enrique Tarrio, Sheila Matthews, attorney Peter Ticktin and Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft. The interviews ranged across election administration, government transparency, January 6 prosecutions and school mental-health labeling.
Friday: Jake returned with Eric Scheiner, Jeffrey Degner, retired Lt. Col. Darin Gaub, A.J. Rice, Haley Strack, Richard C. Lyons and Angela Stanton King for discussions of immigration-crime coverage, Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, the economy, China-linked marijuana operations and national politics.
Replay or join the conversation: RealNewsTalk.com On Demand · Apple Podcasts · Spotify. DIAL is available during the live program Monday through Thursday through RealNewsTalk.com.
AI Rules, Household Costs and the Senate Map
Artificial intelligence became a policy argument rather than a technology demonstration. The discussion repeatedly returned to whether Washington can restrain systems that may outpace human control without surrendering an economic and military advantage to China. The hosts were skeptical of sweeping federal controls, while the week’s guests and news reports supplied the competing concern: waiting until a system is demonstrably dangerous may mean waiting too long.
That tension connected directly to energy. Data centers require large, dependable power supplies, and the program linked that demand to electricity prices, refinery capacity and the broader affordability debate. Fuel prices were treated not only as a driving expense but as a cost that moves through trucking, food and nearly every delivered product.
The midterm conversation moved from national polling to the races likely to decide Senate control. Ryan Girdusky walked through contests in Texas, Michigan, New Hampshire, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio and Alaska, emphasizing candidate quality, turnout and state-specific coalitions rather than assuming a uniform national wave. Sen. Eric Schmitt joined a separate discussion about college sports legislation and the federal role in rules affecting athletes and universities.
Bill O’Reilly used his appearance to connect public concern about violent crime with political accountability. Katie Hopkins brought immigration, pandemic-era restrictions and speech disputes into a broader argument about institutional trust. Brittany Hugoboom discussed culture and media aimed at women. Across those conversations, the common question was whether voters are reacting to one headline or to the accumulated effect of costs, public safety and distrust of major institutions.
As heard on: Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, The Talk of DELMARVA’s 92.7 and 98.5, Sept. 14–18.
Constitutional Power, Socialism and America’s Role Abroad
Levin’s week was organized around the reach of government. He returned to constitutional structure and the founding principles he believes should limit federal power, then applied that framework to artificial intelligence, data centers, immigration and election-year promises. His AI discussion argued that a large federal regulatory system could protect established interests and slow innovation; the countervailing safety concern remained whether private competition alone can manage technologies designed to become increasingly autonomous.
The domestic political discussion contrasted capitalism with the growing influence of democratic-socialist candidates and organizations. Levin argued that policy labels should be judged by their practical effect on property, taxes, regulation and individual choice. Candidate standards and Republican turnout were recurring themes: he urged listeners to examine what candidates would actually do with power rather than treating party identification as a complete argument.
Foreign policy centered on Iran, Israel and the growth of anti-Israel activism. Levin treated Iran’s regional role and threats to Israel as connected to U.S. national security, while criticizing voices on both the left and right that he believed minimized antisemitism or treated the alliance as disposable. The broadcasts also returned to immigration and national identity, asking what obligations accompany citizenship and how a country maintains cohesion while political movements disagree over its basic history.
The result was less a sequence of unrelated monologues than one continuing dispute: where authority belongs, what limits should bind it and whether American institutions still have the confidence to enforce those limits at home and defend allied interests abroad.
As heard on: The Mark Levin Show, The Talk of DELMARVA’s 92.7 and 98.5, Sept. 14–18.
The Economy, AI Risk and the Stakes of November
Hannity’s midterm coverage focused on mobilization: which issues move infrequent voters, where campaigns should spend their time and money and whether dissatisfaction with prices, the border and public safety will translate into turnout. Mark Halperin discussed the strategic landscape and the danger of reading national polls as though every contested state were identical. Newt Gingrich and Sens. Dan Sullivan and Bill Hagerty framed the election as a choice between sharply different governing programs.
The most substantive disagreement of the week concerned artificial intelligence. Nate Soares of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute argued that highly capable systems could learn to evade controls and that governments should pursue international limits before the technology passes a point that cannot be reversed. Hannity pressed the catastrophic-risk case rather than simply accepting it, while other guests and callers questioned whether enforceable limits were possible when China and other competitors would continue developing the same systems.
Economic discussion moved from headline indicators to the prices listeners encounter. Steve Moore defended the administration’s growth and tax approach while addressing fuel, interest rates and the Federal Reserve. Bill O’Reilly returned to the political effects of crime and institutional distrust. Bruce Blakeman discussed his New York gubernatorial campaign as a test of whether concerns about taxes, safety and migration can overcome longstanding voting patterns.
Iran, Israel, border enforcement and the credibility of early voting also recurred. Callers raised confidence in the election process, religion and cultural divisions. Taken together, the program presented the midterms not as a single-issue referendum but as a contest over whether voters connect household economics, national security, AI and trust in government to the same judgment about leadership.
As heard on: The Sean Hannity Show, The Talk of DELMARVA’s 92.7 and 98.5, Sept. 14–18.
Continue the Conversation at RealNewsTalk.com
Hear Your News Talk America live, join the DIAL audience conversation and find on-demand programs and interviews from the Real News Talk network.
DELMARVA Weather
A mostly sunny Sunday gives way to a cooler, unsettled and increasingly windy workweek along the coast and inland across the lower peninsula.
Sun First; Showers and Wind Follow
Forecast updated Saturday evening, Sept. 19
The Week Across Lower DELMARVA
Highs shown coast to inland where they differ
Mostly sunny; warmer inland.
Showers possible late
Mostly cloudy; northeast wind increasing.
40% showers
Cooler, cloudy and windy.
40–50% showers
Cloudy and windy, especially near the beaches.
40–50% showers
Cool, mostly cloudy and windy.
40–50% showers
Some sun possible; breezy at the coast.
30–40% showers
Partly sunny with a modest rebound.
Lower rain chance
High School Sports
Friday Football Scoreboard
Sources: Publisher-supplied final scoreboard, Sept. 19; WGMD Saturday sports report; 98.5 Overtime Live Game of the Week.
DELMARVA Outdoors
A 13-Pound Flounder Caps a Rough-Seas Week
Rough water limited offshore activity early in the week, but the shore, piers, inlets and Broadkill River continued producing fish. Monday brought a reported flounder at Indian River Inlet, croaker at Massey’s Landing and bluefish at the inlet. Tuesday’s report added spot, croaker and small bluefish at Broadkill Beach, larger croaker and keeper flounder in Broadkill River, strong crabbing and nighttime striped bass at Indian River Inlet.
By Wednesday, Cape Henlopen pier anglers were finding spot, croaker and snapper blues, along with small black sea bass and short flounder. Indian River Inlet produced bluefish, sheepshead, tog and triggerfish. Thursday’s Broadkill report added pompano and continued strong crabbing.
Friday delivered the week’s headline catch: Frank Falcone landed a 13-pound, 32-inch flounder aboard the Grizzly with Capt. Cary Evans out of Lewes. The Lewes and Rehoboth Canal produced spot and croaker, while the Shooter Dog returned with 32 flounder from ocean structure.
Saturday’s report closed the week with Broadkill River crabs and larger croaker, spot and croaker at Broadkill Beach and Cape Henlopen pier, snapper blues, sea bass and flounder. Offshore and charter reports also included mahi-mahi.
Eric Burnley’s daily reports: Monday · Tuesday · Wednesday · Thursday · Friday; Saturday report as heard on The Talk of DELMARVA’s 92.7 and 98.5.
CWD Management Expands in Sussex County
The third confirmed chronic wasting disease case, found near Jones Crossroads, added Wildlife Management Zone 11 to the affected area alongside Zones 14 and 16. DNREC’s temporary measures cover hunting and carcass movement in an effort to limit the disease’s spread.
Source: WGMD CWD update; The Talk of DELMARVA fishing and local-news reports, Sept. 16–17.
Pictures of the Week
Selections from the WGMD Media Library.
The Week Ahead
Woodland Ferry
The reported maintenance window is scheduled to end Monday; DelDOT carries the operating status.
Source: WGMD/DelDOT service reporting.
Falls Prevention Awareness Day
A health and job fair is scheduled for 1–4 p.m. at Milford Wellness Village.
Source: WGMD community calendar, Sept. 19.
History Book Festival
Author programs are planned at venues around Lewes.
Source: Event organizers.
Dover DMV Drive-Through Renovation
The drive-through is scheduled to close while a lane is added; registrations remain available inside, online and at other drive-throughs.
Source: WGMD DMV report.
Property Taxes Due
Sussex County’s property-tax deadline is Wednesday.
Source: Sussex County.
Data Centers and Cable Landings
Worcester County plans a public presentation while it studies a one-year moratorium.
Source: Worcester County through WGMD.
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Source Library
Principal resources used in this edition. Each item also carries its source at publication.
Elections & Government
Health, Environment & Roads
Public Safety & Local News
- WGMD Local News
- Delaware State Police
- Maryland State Fire Marshal
- As heard or read on The Talk of DELMARVA’s 92.7, 98.5 and TheTalkofDelmarva.com
Programming & Weather
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