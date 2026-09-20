The Patriot Weekly – September 20, 2026

Mike Bradley & The Talk of DELMARVA News Team

Primary Week Played Out in Mike Bradley’s Interviews

Morning listeners heard the local election develop in real time: closing arguments Monday and Tuesday, a detailed results analysis Wednesday and a winner’s return Thursday. Bradley did not limit the interviews to campaign speeches. He pressed candidates on their policy differences, the issues voters raised at the door, turnout, disputed campaign claims and how they would govern after the primary.

Monday — the Senate choice: Bradley asked Republican U.S. Senate candidate John Schooley what separated him from Dr. Michael Katz. Schooley emphasized energy independence, nuclear power and a Delaware-centered economic plan. Delaware GOP Vice Chair Danny Willis then discussed participation, party organization and whether candidates had spent enough time on issues rather than endorsements and campaign personalities.

Tuesday — House District 33: Matt Bucher described rural quality of life, local control, schools and taxes as central concerns. Bradley asked whether the choice turned on résumé or policy and then asked Bucher to forecast turnout. Bucher said he could describe his own record but could not fairly define Morgan Hudson’s positions because the candidates had not shared a forum. Bradley told listeners that Hudson had not responded to three interview invitations.

House District 36: Bradley asked Patrick Smith for the district’s top issue. Smith answered growth and infrastructure, arguing that roads and services had not kept pace. Incumbent Bryan Shupe was asked what he learned from his 11-vote victory two years earlier and whether there was a campaign claim he wanted to answer. Shupe said the close race taught him that officeholders must explain their work more consistently; he also disputed Smith’s characterization of his record on voter identification.

“You really have to be out in front and tell your story.” — Rep. Bryan Shupe, answering what he learned from the previous 11-vote primary

House District 41: Bradley put comparable questions to John Atkins, Doug Conaway and Jackie Sloane. Atkins was asked what distinguished his policies, how the district had changed and how he would operate in a Dover that had changed since his earlier service. He pointed to growth, roads, the Young Farmers program, legislative experience and relationships across the aisle. Conaway was asked about turnout, the concerns he heard at more than 2,000 doors and what surprised him as a first-time candidate; he identified growth, infrastructure, education and listening to constituents. Sloane was asked why she stood out in a three-person field. She cited her professional experience, accessibility and a collaborative approach.

“It’s not about having the loudest voice in the room. It’s about making sure the voices of the people you represent are actually in the room.” — Jackie Sloane

The U.S. Senate race: Bradley asked Katz how he could defeat an incumbent in a Democratic-leaning state, what reservations undecided Republicans had raised and which two subjects came up most often. Katz pointed to a coalition extending beyond registered Republicans and said affordability—including fuel, groceries, electricity, property taxes and health care—dominated conversations. Bradley also read an overnight statement from congressional candidate John Whalen and reminded listeners that Schooley had received a separate interview Monday.

Wednesday — Sen. Brian Pettyjohn: Bradley used the seven-vote District 33 margin to ask how Delaware’s automatic recount works and whether its one-half-percent threshold should be wider. Pettyjohn explained the machine-report and absentee-ballot checks and said broader thresholds would increase election-administration costs. Their turnout review found stronger participation where local contests and door-to-door campaigns gave voters a direct reason to engage; longer-registered and older voters participated at much higher rates. They also examined the 67-vote District 41 result, the Republican effort to prevent a House supermajority and the importance both parties placed on competitive districts.

Wednesday — Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner: Bradley asked what the primary results meant for the ideological balance of the General Assembly and whether independents could become decisive in November. Jones Giltner said several defeated Democratic incumbents had been legislators with whom Republicans could work and argued that the new nominees would move the House leftward. The discussion then turned to District 20, constituent service and Shupe’s larger rematch victory; Bradley and Jones Giltner agreed that Smith’s earlier challenge had pushed Shupe to communicate his legislative work more visibly.

The weekly legislative conversation also stayed local. Pettyjohn and Jones Giltner discussed the U.S. 113/Routes 18–404 interchange, including its safety purpose and third lane within the project limits. Jones Giltner explained the Farm to Community legislation signed at Bennett Orchards, the naming of the Millsboro bypass for former Sen. Richard Cordrey and the expanded marijuana-enforcement responsibilities reflected in a state agency’s new name.

Thursday — the winner returns: Bradley asked District 41 nominee John Atkins how his campaign produced its turnout, how he would win over Conaway and Sloane voters, whether Democrats would invest in the general election and whether he paused after the primary. Atkins said his campaign combined regular primary voters with people who remembered his earlier service and began general-election planning the next day. He praised both opponents, said Conaway had made him work harder and described calling Conaway after the result so the runner-up would not have to make the concession call.

“Hats off to Doug. He certainly made me work harder than any election I’ve ever run in before.” — John Atkins after winning the District 41 Republican primary

In District 33, Bucher publicly conceded to Hudson before the mandatory recount, saying the accounted-for ballots made a changed result statistically unlikely and calling for party unity. Hudson did not appear on Bradley’s program despite the interview invitations, so the broadcast record contains no equivalent winner interview to quote. Former Maryland GOP chair Dirk Haire later joined Bradley for a separate discussion of Maryland’s redistricting ballot fight.

The local-news spine: Between interviews, the Talk of DELMARVA News Team tracked polling rules and results, the U.S. 113 construction launch, the Georgetown Route 9 truck-and-wire closure, the Sussex measles alert, chronic-wasting-disease measures, farm and food-access legislation, road work, weather, traffic, sports and community events—the information that made the morning coverage more than a succession of political interviews.

As heard on: Mike Bradley and the Talk of DELMARVA News Team, The Talk of DELMARVA’s 92.7 and 98.5, Sept. 14–17. Candidate and legislator statements above are attributed to the speakers; election totals are reported separately in this edition from certified results.