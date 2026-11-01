The Patriot Weekly – November 1, 2026

The Choices Before Tuesday

This is The Patriot Weekly’s final edition before Election Day, and the week’s broadcast record makes the public priority unmistakable. After interviewing dozens of candidates this fall, Mike Bradley interviewed 14 local and regional candidates this week alone. Wednesday’s regular officeholders were specifically set aside to create more candidate access. Across those interviews, the repeated questions were close to home: what families can afford, where growth belongs, whether infrastructure can keep pace, how government earns trust, and whether experience or change best serves the next term.

The Lulu Ross fire remains a defining local story. More than 600 children were displaced, Milford attempted a districtwide classroom move in one week, and the fire forced a polling-place change.

Sussex County’s civic week does not end Tuesday night. Return Day brings the county back to Georgetown on Thursday for the carriage parade, the public reading of election returns, burial of the hatchet and ox roast. With the parade carrying no rain date and a strengthening storm system forecast Thursday into Friday, this edition includes both the official program and an event-day weather outlook.